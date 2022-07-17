Fire breaks out at mattress manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam
A major fire occurred in a mattress manufacturing unit at Vadlapudi area under Duvvada Police Station limits here on Sunday. No casualties reported. Three workers, who were in the unit at the time of the incident, came out after noticing the fire. Fire tenders reached the spot and brought the flames under control. Duvvada Police said that as per preliminary investigation, electrical short-circuit was suspected to be the cause.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.