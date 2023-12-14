Fire breaks out at hospital in Visakhapatnam after suspected gas leak; no casualties reported

December 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A fire broke out at Indus Hospitals near Jagadamba Junction in the city on Thursday. Initial inquiry has revealed that a nitrous oxide leak in the hospital caused the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

As many as 47 patients, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital, were safely evacuated by firemen, hospital staff and locals. They were shifted to nearby hospitals, and their condition is said to be stable.

Thick smoke engulfed the first and second floors of the five-floored hospital building due to the fire.

District Fire Officer S Renukaiah said that 11 fire tenders of the Fire Department rushed to the spot from various fire stations to put out the fire, apart from three belonging to the CISF, NDRF and Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA).

“While a team of firemen was engaged in rescue operations, another team engaged in firefighting immediately. Around 50 firemen were involved in this operation. It took around two and a half hours to put out the fire completely,” Mr Renukaiah said.

While most of the patients were brought out of the hospitals immediately through the stairway and other routes, the firemen had to toil hard to bring a few patients, including a pregnant woman, who were in the ICU as thick smoke engulfed the premises. The firemen had to break glass windows and use ladders for the rescue operation. Later, a sky-lift was also used to check whether any person was stuck inside the building.

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar visited the spot along with the officials and enquired about the accident with the hospital management and fire personnel.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, former MLC P.V.N. Madhav, and GVMC officials reached the spot.

After the initial enquiry, District Revenue Officer (DRO) K. Mohan Kumar said that the fire accident occurred on the second floor of the hospital due to a nitrous oxide leak.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has constituted a committee to investigate into the incident. The committee will comprise the RDO, the Assistant Commissioner of Police- East sub division, District Medical & Health Officer, the District Fire Officer and the District Coordinator of Hospital Services. The Collector asked the committee to inquire into the reasons behind the fire and submit a report within 24 hours.

After examining the report, necessary action would be initiated against the hospital as per the Clinical Management Act, officials said.

