Fire breaks out at COVID Care Centre

24 August 2020 23:55 IST

30 computers damaged in the incident

Close on the heels of fire accident in a COVID Care Centre in Vijayawada, a fire broke out in Chaitnya College Valmiki hostel COVID Care Centre at Kommadi here on Monday. Fire erupted in the computer room of the second floor of the building at around 6.30 p.m. There are 56 patients in the fourth and fifth floors of the building. Immediately all of them were shifted to nearby another block by the police and staff.

Station fire officer of Chittivalasa Sk Madeena said that a fire tender was rushed to the spot and fire was put out. He said the computer room was not in use since the lockdown. However, fire broke out on Monday evening due to a short-circuit. He said there was no problem in shifting people from the top two floors as there were three separate exit routes. All 30 computers got damaged in the fire. He said there was all necessary fire safety equipment in the building.

