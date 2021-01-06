Fire at Vizag pharma unit, none hurt

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 January 2021 12:27 IST

As per the initial reports, the fire reportedly occurred at a storage point, where different solvents were stored.

A minor fire was reported at JPR Labs Private Limited, a pharmaceutical company, at J.N Pharma City in Parawada area in Visakhapatnam city in the wee hours of Wednesday.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported so far according to Parawada police.

As per the initial reports, the fire reportedly occurred at a storage point, where different solvents were stored.

Advertising

Advertising

Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and doused off the fire.

The damage is being estimated and investigation is on.