Visakhapatnam

Fire at Vizag pharma unit, none hurt

A minor fire was reported at JPR Labs Private Limited, a pharmaceutical company, at J.N Pharma City in Parawada area in Visakhapatnam city in the wee hours of Wednesday.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported so far according to Parawada police.

As per the initial reports, the fire reportedly occurred at a storage point, where different solvents were stored.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and doused off the fire.

The damage is being estimated and investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 1:29:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/fire-at-vizag-pharma-unit-none-hurt/article33508610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY