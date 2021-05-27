Visakhapatnam

Fire at substation in Visakhapatnam

A fire broke out at the 132 kV electrical sub-station of AP Transco at Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam, at around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took about two hours to douse the fire, said assistant district fire officer Gopi Krishna.

There were no casualties or injuries to any person. But it took some time to douse the fire due to the presence of a good quantity of transformer oil in the transformers.

The cause of fire is being investigated and loss of material is being assessed.

As per the initial assessment, the fire was major in nature and some parts of the sub-station were gutted. “We will undertake the loss of material damage, after the site cools down, along with the AP Transco personnel, later in the day. We will also ascertain the cause of fire after conducting a joint investigation with the Transco officials,” said Mr. Gopi Krishna.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 10:33:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/fire-at-substation-in-visakhapatnam/article34654965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY