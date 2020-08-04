Fire at Pharma unit in Visakhapatnam

A minor fire reportedly broke out at Vijayasri Pharma company at Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Atchutapuram under Rambili police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.
However, no casualties or injuries were reported. Two vehicles parked near the site were partially damaged during the incident.
This is said to be the sixth industrial accident since May in this year in Visakhapatnam.
Thick smoke engulfed the area after the fire accident. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire within a short time.
According to the Sub Inspector of Rambili police station Arun Kiran, while filling solvents in tankers, generally there would be some spillage and it somehow reached the drains, located within the boundary wall of the company.
Some unidentified person may have thrown a cigarette butt in the drain without putting it off, which might have led to the fire. The fire is totally under control now, he said.
