Fire accident in private hospital at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam, nearly 50 patients safely evacuated

December 14, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Nearly 50 patients, including a few pregnant women, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital were evacuated by the firemen, the hospital staff and a few local people.

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters conducted rescue operations at a hospital in Visakhapatnam after fire and smoke engulfed the first two floors. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fire broke out at a private hospital at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam, on December 14. Rescue operations are going on to shift the patients to safety. There are no reports of any casualties till around 2 p.m. Electrical short circuit is said to be the cause of the accident.

Thick smoke engulfed the first and second floors of the hospital. Fire tenders from Suryabagh rushed to the spot and firemen began rescue operations.

While most of the patients were brought out of the hospitals immediately, the firemen had to toil hard to bring a few patients including a pregnant woman as thick smoke covered the hospital premises. The firemen had to break glasses and use ladders for the rescue operation. All the patients were shifted to nearby hospitals in ambulances.

Commissioner of Police, A. Ravi Shankar visited the spot along with the officials. He said that short circuit in the operation theatre on the second floor of the building was suspected to be the cause of the accident. However, the teams would thoroughly investigate the cause of the fire accident.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, GVMC officials and others were at the spot. More details are yet to be ascertained.

