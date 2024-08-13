ADVERTISEMENT

Fire accident at children’s amusement facility on Beach Road creates panic in Visakhapatnam

Updated - August 13, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

 No casualties reported and officials suspect short-circuit could be the reason

The Hindu Bureau

Firemen putting out a fire at an amusement facility for children on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

A major fire accident occurred at an amusement facility for children on the Beach Road here on Tuesday. No casualties were reported as the incident occurred when the facility was not yet opened.

Thick smoke emanated from the facility engulfing the surroundings of the Beach Road creating panic among locals. Residents of an apartment, which was near the facility, have vacated their building as a precautionary measure.

Fire tenders from Suryabagh Fire Station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The authorities are suspecting short-circuit could be the reason for the fire. The police blocked the road for some time.

