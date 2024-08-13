Fire accident at children’s amusement facility on Beach Road creates panic in Visakhapatnam

A major fire accident occurred at an amusement facility for children on the Beach Road here on Tuesday. No casualties were reported as the incident occurred when the facility was not yet opened.

Thick smoke emanated from the facility engulfing the surroundings of the Beach Road creating panic among locals. Residents of an apartment, which was near the facility, have vacated their building as a precautionary measure.

Fire tenders from Suryabagh Fire Station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The authorities are suspecting short-circuit could be the reason for the fire. The police blocked the road for some time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.