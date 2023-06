June 05, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A fire broke out in an electric bike showroom at Dondaparthy area here on Sunday night. A few locals observed fire inside the showroom and contacted the fire station. The fire personnel rushed to the spot immediately and are on the job. The personnel are also taking measures to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

