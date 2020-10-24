FIR registered over four missing fishermen

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 October 2020 00:53 IST

MP promises all help from the government

The Coastal Security Police on Friday registered an FIR, following a complaint lodged by the family members of four fishermen, who had allegedly gone missing in the sea.

Inspector of CSP Station, Visakhapatnam, E. Narasimha Rao, registered the FIR.

It may be noted that Director General of Police Gautwam Sawang instructed the marine police to start booking cases. This is said to be the first case in the district.

It may be recalled that four fishermen of Peda Jalaripeta area, O. Atchyutha Rao (21), N. Appalaraju (21), P. Veerraju (22) and O. Gurunath (18), who reportedly went for fishing on August 21, had gone missing. Locals say that the fishermen in a boat along with 10 other boats ventured into the sea at around 2 a.m on August 21. However, they did not return, while others returned.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana went to Peda Jalaripeta and assured all help from the government in search of the fishermen. He asked the family members of the youth not to despair as there was hope of their safe return.