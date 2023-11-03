HamberMenu
Fine Arts expo showcase talent of students, says Andhra University Arts College Principal

November 03, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Students at the art exhibition organised by the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Students at the art exhibition organised by the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The art exhibition being organised by the students of the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University showcased their talent, said Arts College Principal A. Narasimha Rao.

Students at the art exhibition organised by the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Students at the art exhibition organised by the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

This art exhibition will continue till November 6.

The pencil, water colour and canvas paintings done by BFA students and MFA students and the sculptures made with clay, wood, iron, bronze and waste are very impressive, he added.

The paintings and sculptures created by many students reflect Indian traditions, people’s life, cultures, social disorders and social problems and stand out as giving a new message to the society, he said.

Head of the department Simhachalam, faculty and staff of the department participated in this programme.

