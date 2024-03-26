Financially sound candidates launch election campaign in Visakhapatnam

March 26, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Election fever seems to have gripped the Port City as some politicians who are financially sound and confident of a ticket have started campaigning with prior permission from the enforcement agencies under the model code of conduct for the 2024 general elections. The polls are scheduled to be held on May 13 under phase-IV for all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Some candidates like Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi (YSRCP) and M. Sribharat (TDP) contesting from Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency have already opened their offices and started touring their respective segments.

According to political sources, most of the candidates have not launched the campaign keeping expenses in mind as they have to cover at least 45 days (from March 27 to May 10).

However, some candidates like YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar from Visakhapatnam South segment and M.V.V. Satyanarayana (YSRCP) for Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment apart from Ms. Jhansi Lakshmi and Mr. Sribharat are able to meet the expenses, said sources.

Speaking to The Hindu on March 26, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said, “Yes, I will start campaigning from March 27 after worshipping our local deity Durgalamma in the Poorna Market. I have taken prior permission from enforcement agencies. I will campaign without violating MCC rules. Our leader Y.V. Subba Reddy will start my campaign which will last for 45 days till May 10.”

However, the officials of A.P. State Election Commission have clarified that whatever kind of campaigning the candidates presently doing will come under the personal expenses. There is no need to explain to the Commission. However, once the nomination process is over and the final list of contestants is declared, the nominated candidates will have to explain to the Commission the details of each expenditure they incurred.

“For example, if a candidate is currently campaigning in his or her segment without violating MCC norms. Then, he is not required to submit details of expenditure to the Commission. After the commission officially declares the candidate as a contestant, he or she has to send the expenditure details daily to us. Our vigilance team will also track the candidate till the last date of election campaign, possibly May 10,” informed a returning officer.

