Financial issues drive man to ‘end life’ in Visakhapatnam

April 21, 2022 21:41 IST

He was found lifeless in his car by family members

A man reportedly ended his life by consuming poison at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Police registered a case late on Wednesday night. The man was suffering from depression due to financial issues, which might have driven him to take the extreme step, suspect police.

The deceased person was identified as P. Rama Rao (51), a resident of Car Shed Junction area in PM Palem.

PM Palem Police Station Inspector K. Ravi Kumar said that Rama Rao left home on the morning of April 20. Later, his wife received a text from him stating that he was sorry for taking the extreme step. She immediately called her husband but he did not answer, after which the family members began looking for him.

He was later found lying unconscious in his car. Family members rushed him to hospital but he was declared brought dead, according to police.

Rama Rao runs a petrol pump at Kommadi junction, police said. His family members told police that he likely ended his life over his severe financial issues, and that they did not suspect foul play behind his death. PM Palem Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Those suffering from depression or undergoing suicidal thoughts are urged to call 100 for counselling.