Financial assistance will be given to all the poor: Minister

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the government will extend financial assistance to all eligible poor.

The Minister visited Madhurawada, ward Nos. 5 and 6 and Rayalavalasa of Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency on Saturday.

He handed over ₹1,000 to each of the poor beneficiaries as part of the financial assistance announced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that all eligible beneficiaries would be given the benefit, irrespective of their political affiliation. He went to the doorstep of the beneficiaries and handed over the amount. He also told them of the measures to be taken to check the spread of COVID-19. He also distributed rice, potatoes, oil, eggs and other essential commodities, in packets, with donations from philanthropists.

He also visited various areas in Arilova and asked the residents about their problems. He told that rice and red gram was already being supplied free by the government from March 29. He appealed to everyone to cooperate with the government in the implementation of the lockdown, which was being implemented to break the chain of the virus. He advised them not to come out of their homes, except when it was absolutely necessary.

Those going out to buy essential commodities should invariably adhere to social distancing norms. He asked everyone to remain at home on April 14 and make the lockdown a success. He thanked philanthropists and donors for their contributions during the crisis. He appealed to others to contribute whatever they can to the needy poor.