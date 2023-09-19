ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Ministry’s decision to benefit over 13 lakh LIC agents, 1 lakh employees, says BJP MP GVL Rao

September 19, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The welfare measures are related to the amendments to LIC (Agents) Regulations, 2017, Enhancement of Gratuity Limit, and Uniform Rate of Family Pension among others

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L Narasimha Rao said the Ministry of Finance has approved welfare measures for LIC agents and employees including an increase in gratuity limit, eligibility for renewal commission, term insurance cover and uniform rate of family pension for LIC agents and employees. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has approved welfare measures for LIC agents and employees including an increase in gratuity limit, eligibility for renewal commission, term insurance cover and uniform rate of family pension for LIC agents and employees.

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, who has been raising the issue in Parliament seeking welfare measures for LIC agents, expressed satisfaction at the decision, here in Visakhapatnam on September 19.

The welfare measures are related to the amendments to LIC (Agents) Regulations, 2017, Enhancement of Gratuity Limit, and Uniform Rate of Family Pension among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The following welfare measures with respect to LIC agents and employees were approved: enhancement of the gratuity limit from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh for LIC agents. The move will bring substantial improvements to the working conditions and benefits of LIC agents, enabling reappointed agents to be eligible for renewal commissions, thereby providing them with increased financial stability. Currently, LIC agents are not eligible for renewal commission on any business completed under the old agency.

The term insurance cover for the Agents has been expanded from the existing range of ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 rupees and from ₹25,000 to ₹1,50,000. This enhancement in term insurance will significantly benefit the families of deceased agents, offering them a more substantial welfare benefit.

Family pension would be at a uniform rate of 30% for the welfare of the families of LIC employees.

More than 13 lakhs agents and more than 1 lakh regular employees, who play a pivotal role in the growth of LIC and increasing insurance penetration in India, will benefit from these welfare measures, Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US