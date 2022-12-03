Final rehearsal for Navy Day concludes

December 03, 2022 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The final full rehearsal for the annual Navy Day event concluded here on Friday. All eyes will now be on the main event on Sunday (December 4), which will be attended by President of India and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu.

A huge number of people had gathered to witness the final full dress rehearsal. S. Appalaraju from Kurmanapalem said, “On Navy Day there will be a huge rush and a lot of traffic restrictions. That is why I had come to see the final rehearsal with my family. I have never missed it for the last 20 years.”

The rehearsals comprised aerobatics by fighter aircraft, planes and helicopters that are part of the Navy’s air wing. A simulated beach assault by Marine Commandos (Marcos) and manoeuvres by 15 naval warships and submarines fascinated onlookers.

On December 4, the audience will be treated to a brief musical programme by the famous trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and fireworks by navy ships.

Meanwhile, the district authorities are leaving no stone unturned to make the event a success. The entire beach road stretch has been decorated and about 40 bio-toilets are being arranged. As per conservative estimates, around one lakh people are likely to witness the show.

Apart from the President, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will be present. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attendance is yet to be confirmed.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from Sunday afternoon and all roads leading to the Beach Road will be closed. Parking lots have been designated and the traffic police have made arrangements for diversion of traffic.