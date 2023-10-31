HamberMenu
Final death toll in Andhra train accident put at 13

Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects crew lobby in Visakhapatnam railway station

October 31, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

The final death toll in the rear collision of 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger trains between Kantakapalli and Alamanda in Vizianagaram district has been officially put at 13. Initially, there was some confusion, with the revenue officials saying that the toll was 14.

The officials suspect that the loco pilot of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger train overshot the signal and rammed into the Palasa passenger, which had reportedly slowed down, from the rear. However, other possibilities have not been ruled out.

“The confusion on the death toll arose due to dismembered body parts of the victims. The final death toll was put at 13,” Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad said.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), who visited the accident site on October 30 Monday, visited the Visakhapatnam railway station on October 31 (Tuesday), and inspected the crew lobby and held discussions with the officials and crew members.

Meanwhile, some trains have been cancelled while a few others have been rescheduled in view of the late running of pairing trains.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / railway accident

