Fill vacant posts in chest hospital, Visakhapatnam Collector tells officials

‘Send proposals to Director of Medical Education’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked the authorities of the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases to send proposals to the Director of Medical Education seeking filling of posts of anaesthetist and other paramedical staff in the hospital. He also instructed them to procure 10 computers using the hospital development society fund. He conducted the society meeting here on Saturday. Mr. Mallikarjuna has also directed the authorities to modernise PG room as well as e-library by using Andhra Medical College Development Fund. The Collector said that the hospital should offer best services to the patients.

AMC Principal G. Butchiraju, DMHO K. Vijaya Lakshmi and others were present.