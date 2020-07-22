Visakhapatnam

‘Fill vacancies in District Consumer Commission’

Members from the Forum of Legal Professionals on Wednesday demanded that the State government immediately fill up all the vacancies of member posts in the District Consumer Commission. More than 50 member posts are lying vacant in all the districts of the State and the State government must frame fresh regulations prescribing qualifications and eligibility requirements for the posts immediately, said K. Murlidhar from the District Legal Services Authority.

