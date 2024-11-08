Fibreglass sculpture of Rani Gaidinliu ready for installation at TFFM in Tajangi

A fibreglass sculpture of Rani Gaidinliu, a Naga tribal woman freedom fighter from Manipur, was handed over by sculptor Dulal Chandra Manna to officials concerned in Visakhapatnam. The sculpture is meant to be installed at the Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum (TFFM) at Tajangi in Chintapalli mandal of ASR district.

Mr. Manna was selected by the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Mission (TCR &TM), Visakhapatnam, based on his earlier sculptures, which have found a place in various museums across the country. “I was given a photograph of Rani Gaidinliu and based on it I made a clay model and later prepared the fibreglass casting. It took me nearly five months to complete the task at my studio in Bhopal,” Mr Manna told The Hindu on Thursday.

Coming from a family of artists, he learnt the skill from his grandfather and slowly developed interest and became a renowned sculptor. A native of Midnapore in West Bengal, Mr. Manna’s meeting with J. Swaminathan, former Director of the Roopankar Art Museum in Bhopal, was the turning point in his career. He has been living in Bhopal for the past 40 years.

His works are displayed at different museums including the National Museum, New Delhi, Archaeological Survey of India, Bhopal Circle, Bhopal, and Tribal Museum in Bhopal and the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in Bhopal.

“I am impressed by the design of the TFFM coming up at Tajangi. The side panels and some of the exhibits are ready,” says Mr. Manna, who visited the project site.

“Rani Gaidinliu was a legendary woman tribal freedom fighter of Manipur. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has decided that her statues should be installed at all the 11 Tribal Freedom Fighters Museums in the country. Andhra Pradesh is the first to complete the task and the statue is ready for installation,” P. Sankara Rao, Professor/Curator, faculty, TCR &TM, said.

The museum work at Tajangi is nearing completion. The slab work of the museum complex, however, remains to be done, he added.

Gaidinliu was arrested in 1932 at the age of 16, and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the British rulers. Jawaharlal Nehru met her at Shillong Jail in 1937, and promised to pursue her release. Nehru gave her the title of ‘Rani’ (queen), and she gained local popularity as Rani Gaidinliu.