Fever survey to identify suspect cases in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM

07 August 2020 00:07 IST

Number of infection increases to 9,062

With the number of coronavirus positive cases in the district crossing the 9,000-mark, the Srikakulam administration has asked all the village volunteers to conduct a fever survey and inform the respective Tahsildars about the suspected cases at the earliest.

Hiding symptoms

The decision has been taken in view of the infection spreading to rural areas and many people hiding fevers fearing social boycott.

Many people, despite running fever and developing other symptoms, are ignoring treatment, resulting in many complications. Hiding fever and COVID symptoms are leading to death in many places, observes Collector J. Nivas. “The Revenue Divisional Officers have been told to inquire about every COVID-19 death so that the corrective steps could be taken. They will monitor the door-to-door survey and take the necessary steps in coordination with the health and other departments concerned,” he says.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector says that a casual approach amid the sharp spike in cases is dangerous as the suspected patients could spread the infection.

Meanwhile, the administration is improving the testing facility in rural areas too. As many as 1,78, 436 persons have been tested so far and the daily testing capacity has been increased to 4,000. As the caseload has gone up to 9,062, the officials are keen on conducting more tests.

Recruitment of doctors

Meanwhile, the administration has launched measures to fill up the vacancies at hospitals. “As many as 15 doctors and 180 medical staff have been recruited in the last five days,” says H. Kurma Rao, a special officer who is coordinating the appointments in the district.

He assured to conduct more interviews to recruit doctors and other staff.