Fervour marks Vaikuntha Ekadasi

A large number of people thronged various temples in the city to have ‘Uttara Dwara darshan’ on the occasion of VAikuntha Ekadasi on Friday. Sri Varahalakshmi Temple atop Simhachalam witnessed a huge rush with devotees waiting in queue lines since early morning. Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the smooth flow of queue lines. Butter milk and water sachets were distributed to waiting pilgrims at all temples.

Sarada Peetham pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy and HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao were among those who visited Simhachalam.

A large number of people visited Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Allipuram, Sri Vaibahav Venkateswara Swamy temple at Kapparada and other Vaishnava temples in the city. After special rituals as part of Dhanurmasam at 4 am devotees were allowed to have ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’. A large number of volunteers were seen helping the devotees in queue lines.