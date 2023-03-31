ADVERTISEMENT

Fervour marks Sri Rama Navami celebrations in Visakhapatnam

March 31, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Priests performing the Sita Rama Kalyanam at a temple at Ambikabagh in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with gaiety and devotion in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

The Visakhapatnam city was abuzz with activity since morning as devotees thronged temples and offered special prayers. Neatly decorated temples were echoed with devotional songs.

On the occasion, ‘Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam’ was performed as devotees made a beeline for the temples. Annadanams were organised at various temples. ‘Shoba Yatras’ were taken out by the devotees.

Residents of many gated communities, apartments, colony welfare associations organised the Sita Rama Kalyanam on a grand scale. Devotees offered 108 types of delicacies to the deity during the Kalyanam at the Sri Rama temple at Dibbapalem.

A large number of devotees witnessed the wedding of the deity at the Rama temple in Ambika Bagh. Officials of the Simhachalam Devasthanam organised the Sita Rama Kalyanam at the Rama temple near Gangadhara.

Celebrations were held at Sri Sarada Peetam at Chinnamushidiwada by Sri Swaroopadandendra Saraswathi. The Sita Rama Kalyanam was organised by the ISCKON temple at Sagar Nagar.

The city police celebrated Rama Navami at Police Barracks. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna took part in the celebrations. Police personnel from various wings took part in the celebrations.

