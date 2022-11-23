Fervour marks Sathya Sai Baba’s birth anniversary celebrations in Visakhapatnam

November 23, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 97th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was celebrated with spiritual fervour at various places in the city. Sri Sathya Sai Samithis and Bhajan mandalis under the aegis of Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations in the district on Wednesay.

CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt and president of Visteel Mahila Samithi participated in celebrations at Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai mandir.

Mr. Atul Bhatt and Ms. Nupur Bhatt presented new clothes, essential commodities and a sewing machine to an economically poor woman to enable her self-employment.

The CMD lauded the untiring efforts of Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi for its selfless services to the needy. The birthday celebrations started with Omkaram, suprabhatham and followed by nagara sankirtan. Later, Hanuman Chalisa was chanted. Rudrabhishekam and Gayatri homam were also performed as part of the celebrations. Special bhajans were sung by the devotees.

V.V. Venugopal Rao, Director(finance), RINL, G. Ramakrishna, convener, Ukkunagaram Samithi, officers, union representatives, devotees and office-bearers participated in the celebrations

The students, teachers and staff of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, led by the principal Ayyagari Kousalya, sang bhajans for universal peace and harmony. A huge 97 kg cake was cut as part of the celebrations.

Special bhajans were rendered by city samithi singers for universal peace and harmony at the Prema Sadan Mandir at MVP Colony. Sai Spandana, a special magazine consisting of various service activities and spiritual activities in Vizag district, was also released on the occasion. Jhula Utsav was performed and a huge 97 kg birthday cake was also cut as part of the celebrations. New clothes were presented to needy persons. Food was offered to needy persons in various orphanages and old age homes on the occasion. Annadanam was also done on the premises of the school.

Samithi singers presented soul stirring bhajans.

R. Madhavi, senior Balavikas guru from Guntur, PRSN Naidu , district president, and DVVS Raju, convener, city seva samithi, participated.