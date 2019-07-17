Fervour marks ‘Guru Purnima’ fete

Devotees made a beeline for Shirdi Sai Baba temples on the auspicious occasion of ‘Guru Purnima’ on Tuesday.

The day marks the birth anniversary of saint Veda Vyas and it is also known as ‘Vyasa Purnima’. It is also said that Shirdi Sai Baba had proclaimed himself as a ‘Guru’ on this day in 1908.

A large number of devotees thronged Shirdi Sai Spiritual Centre at Seethammadhara from the early hours of Tuesday and had darshan. Priests performed ‘Annabhishekam’ to the idol of Shirdi Sai Baba.

Special pujas

Carrying holy water, women went round the hillock and performed ‘Kalasabhishekam’ at Sri Sampath Shirdi Sai Baba temple at Bhim Nagar, beside the National Highway. Special pujas were also performed at the temple. Elaborate arrangements were made at Sri Shirdi Sai Baba temple at Sai Nagar to ensure the smooth flow of devotees. The temple of Shirdi Sai Baba in East Point Colony also witnessed heavy crowds.

The temple was tastefully decorated with flowers. The Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Isukakonda near the King Geroge Hospital (KGH) received a heavy footfalls of devotees. Most of the temples were closed early in view of the lunar eclipse.