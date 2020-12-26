Fervour marks Christmas celebrations in city

Visakhapatnam

26 December 2020 01:03 IST

Singing of carols and offering of prayers marked the Christmas celebrations at various churches in the city on Friday. Nativity scene was arranged at some of the churches.

Despite chilly weather in the city, the devout attended the morning mass. The churches were illuminated and decorated to herald Christmas. Special Christmas cakes were sold at the bakeries.

Advertising

Advertising

People arranged X-mas tree outside their homes and invited friends for dinner. The weekend holidays doubled their celebrations. The Beach Road was chock-a-block with traffic and people had fun on the beach. Cafes and restaurants arranged X-mas trees and customers took selfies.