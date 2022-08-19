Fervour and gaiety mark Janmashtami celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 19, 2022 23:23 IST

Children dressed up as little Krishna and Radha during the Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Religious fervour and gaiety marked Janmashtami celebrations at the temples of Lord Krishna and special programmes were held at many schools in the city. Kids dressed up as ‘little Krishna’ enthralled the guests at the schools.

Hare Krishna Movement organised Sri Krishna Janmashtami at Gadiraju Palace on Beach Road at MVP Colony on Thursday and Friday.

The celebrations will be held at Gambhiram on Saturday. The Janmashtami celebrations on Friday started with ‘pratah abhishekam’ at 7 a.m. Niskinchana Bhaktadasa, president, Hare Krishna Movement, conducted abhishekam to Sri Krishna, Balarama and Balagopal. Later, he delivered a discourse on the importance of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

ISKCON, Vizag, celebrated Janmashtami at Sagarnagar. A large number of children dressed as ‘Little Krishna’ enthralled the devotees and guests.

