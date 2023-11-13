HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fervour and gaiety mark Deepavali in Visakhapatnam

There were no major fire incidents in the six districts under the Visakhapatnam region of the Fire Department, says official; 40 tons of firecracker residue were collected and the waste was scientifically treated

November 13, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Children celebrating Deepavali with joy in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Children celebrating Deepavali with joy in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Deepavali was celebrated peacefully without any major fire incidents. Dressed in traditional attire, people, especially women and children, decorated their homes with flowers and earthen deepams and actively participated in the festival by lighting eco-friendly lamps to worship Goddess Lakshmi and other deities in the evening. As the festival fell on Sunday, the government declared November 13 (Monday) as a holiday as well.

Fire crackers light up the sky during the Deepavali celebrations on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Fire crackers light up the sky during the Deepavali celebrations on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

While the city’s first citizen (Mayor) Hari Venkata Kumari celebrated her festival in Arilova, Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna celebrated the festival with his family at his bungalow on the Andhra University premises.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Mallikarjuna said, “I am celebrating third Deepavali in the Port City. Fewer crackers with greater Diyaas and parental care were observed when children were handling crackers. It looked like a green festival.”

E.N.V. Naresh Kumar, Chief Medical Officer of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, said that about 40 tons of firecracker residue were collected and the waste was scientifically treated. A total of 4,317 outsourced workers were engaged for cleaning in the city. Their team managed to keep the city clean by Monday evening, he added.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Regional Fire Officer Niranjan Reddy said that there were no major fire incidents in the six districts under the Visakhapatnam region of the Fire Department, including GVMC. The department received 40 calls for fire emergencies, including one medium case (damaged property between ₹2 lakh and ₹10 lakh) from Akkayayapalem in the city, while the remaining 39 calls were for minor fire accidents (damage under ₹2 lakh).

The Beach Road witnessed heavy crowd, as revellers thronged the beach to burst crackers. But the police were seen shooing them away. The police observed strict patrolling along the Beach Road stretch.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.