Ferro Alloy industries are on the verge of collapse due to rise in power tariff in Andhra Pradesh, says CITU

August 01, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao said that ‘Chalo Collectorate’ protest will be organised in every district of the State on August 7 to protect the ferro alloy industries from the ‘anti-industry’ decision taken by the State government by increasing power tariff. The government doubled the electricity charges this fiscal, he added. He said that the protest against the government would continue with different forms like indefinite strikes at industries from August 9 and finally ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ by the end of this month.

According to a release here on Tuesday, Mr. Rao said that almost all the 36 ferro alloy industries in the State are on the verge of collapse due to the steep increase in power charges.

“Electricity charges per unit till 31st March was ₹4.95, but it has been increased to ₹8.55 from April 1 this fiscal,” Mr. Rao said.

Unable to bear such heavy electricity charges, the industries’ owners have decided to shut down their plants. This would affect the livelihood of many people as well as the industrial sector, he added.

“Since electricity is the raw material for the ferro alloy industry as it requires about 4,000 units of electricity to produce one tonne of product in the plant, the managements are very particular about the decision taken by the State government. The managements had several times appealed to the government to roll back the hike, but there was no response from the government. So, we on behalf of the workers decided to support the industries as around 60,000 workers are dependent on them,” Mr. Rao said.

Most of the ferro alloy plants are located in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, including 21 out of 36 plants, in Vizianagaram district.

