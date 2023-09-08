Felling of trees near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam triggers row

September 08, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A large number of trees are being felled from the area on the foothills of Kailasagiri opposite the Tenneti Park in the city has triggered a row.

Even as the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) authorities say that space is being created for an additional parking facility for the convenience of the visitors of Tenneti Park, the opposition leaders and environmentalists have criticised the move, alleging that trees are being felled for utilising the area for commercial purposes.

At present, Tenneti Park has a parking facility for two-wheelers near its entrance gate, while the space opposite the park is being used as a parking space for four-wheelers.

The officials say that the parking area for four-wheelers has become inadequate, especially during the weekends. With the picnic season just a few months away, creation of additional parking facility has becoemn inevitable.

Recently, Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who is also VMRDA Commissioner, has approved a series of works including installing railings, sitting benches, interlocking pavers, and increasing the car parking area at Tenneti Park with a budget of ₹77 lakh. Apart from this, an open gymnasium is also being set up at a cost of ₹5 lakh.

Fir the last few days, earth movers have been clearing the trees and levelling the land on both sides of the parking area to facilitate the expansion work.

Meanwhile, the leaders of opposition parties and environmentalists have described the felling of trees as ‘destruction of the green cover’ from a part of the Kailasagiri.

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader alleged that the VMRDA authorities intended to not only create more parking space but also to use the space for commercial purposes. Claiming that the authorities had plans to accord permission for shops, he said, “Destroying green cover for commercial purpose is unacceptable.’

However, VMRDA Chief Engineer P. Siva Prasada Raju denied the allegations.

“Additional space of around 300 square yards is being created near Tenneti Park to accommodate more vehicles of the visitors. The space will not be utilised for setting up any shop or other development projects,” he said.

The official made it clear that the area was being cleared without disturbing the rocks or boulders.

“The number of visitors to Tenneti Park goes up considerably during the weekends. With the existing parking facility becoming inadequate, the visitors park their vehicles on the road, creating traffic congestion. Additional parking space will certainly offer a solution to this problem,” he added.

