February 13 is the last date for registration of graduate voters for MLC polls in Andhra Pradesh

February 12, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

The last date for registering of names for the upcoming MLC elections is Monday (Feburary 13).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed graduates, who completed their graduation by October 30, 2019, to register their names to exercise their vote, with the last date extended to February 13. The Commission has earlier announced the list of registered voters on December 30, 2022, but has extended the date for registration till Febuary 13.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, District Collector, A. Mallikarjuna, who is the Returning Officer for the election, said “All the applications, filed 10 days ahead of the date of nominations (February 23) will be disposed of and considered for voting. Applications filed subsequently will also be disposed of but will not be considered for voting as per the ECI norms.”

The notification for MLC elections will be issued on February 16. The last date for filing of nominations is February 23. Scrutiny will be done on February 24. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 27. Polling for election of new MLCs will be held on March 13 and counting of votes will take place on March 16.

On the other hand, BJP has finally announced the sitting MLC PVN Madhav on Saturday as its candidate again for the MLC election for North Coast Andhra Graduate Constituency (NCAGC). With this decision, Mr. Madhav will contest the elections with key candidates Sitamraju Sudhakar from YSR Congress Party, Chiranjeevi Rao from Telugu Desam Party and Koredla Rama Prabha from Progressive Development Forum (PDF).

Elections will be held in the State for nine MLC seats local bodies constituencies, three seats in graduates’ constituencies and two seats in teachers’ constituencies. While 13 seats are in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra region, only one seat is from the North Coastal Andhra under Graduates’ constituency.

The names of sitting MLCs under local bodies constituencies are Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, Satrucharla Vijaya Ramaraju, B.N. Rajasimhulu, K.E. Prabhakar, Ganapathi Deepak Reddy, Mareedu Ravindranatha Reddy, Venkati Narayana Reddy, Angara Rama Mohan and Manthena Venkata Satyanarayana Raju. The five sitting MLCs from graduate constituencies are P.V.N. Madhav, Gopal Reddy and Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy. The two MLCs under teachers constituencies are Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam from Nellore and Katti Narasimha Reddy from Anantapur.