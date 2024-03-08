ADVERTISEMENT

Fearing exam failure, Intermediate student ‘ends’ life in Visakhapatnam

March 08, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Fearing failure in the examination, a 16-year-old boy allegedly ended his life in his house at Ambedkar Colony under Duvvada police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

According to reports, the 16-year-old was pursuing Intermediate first year in a private college at Gajuwaka. He had reportedly taken the extreme step during the absence of his parents. Though his kin rushed him to a hospital at Aganampudi, he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100.

