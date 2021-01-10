Fearing demolition, TDP gets interim order from HC for their city office

TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

No action can be taken till January 28, says former MLA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has obtained an interim order till January 28, fearing that the GVMC might demolish their office located at Daspalla Hills here.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, TDP’s parliamentary constituency president and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that officials from GVMC had visited their office a few days and said that they were some shortfalls in the link documents.

“Anticipating a demolition order, we rushed to the AP High Court and obtained an interim order by moving a house motion, so that no action can be taken till January 28,” says Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Lashing out at YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that his sole agenda was to destroy the properties owned by TDP and its leaders.

“He is putting undue pressure on the Revenue Department and the civic body to demolish the properties on Saturday, so that one cannot approach the court, being a weekend holiday,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Giving details of the office, he said that about 2,000 sft of government land was given in 2002 for construction of the office and in 2009 the plan was approved and the building was constructed.

“The land was given on lease and we have been promptly paying the lease rent of ₹25,000 per annum,” he said.

“Now, the government claims that there are some shortfalls in the link document of the property and an inquiry has been initiated based on a complaint made by one Rani Kamaladevi,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

“If the land really belongs to Ms. Kamaladevi, how can the government lease the land to us?. And if that is so, Ms. Kamaladevi has to deal with the government and not us. Moreover, the survey number on which the building stands has been notified under 22A. A survey number can be notified under 22A, only if it is a government land,” he said.

According to him, it is only a ploy to harass TDP and that is why, an interim order has been obtained.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy has been holding review meets only to instruct the officials to target TDP leaders.

“Instead of focussing on development of the city, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was focussing on targeting TDP and its leaders,” he said.

Refuting the allegations made by Mr. Vijaya Sai that TDP leaders, had changed the webland records to grab government land, he said that he was ready to face an investigation.

“We are also ready to face the local body elections, but it seems that YSRCP is not ready,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Babu.