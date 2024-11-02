FDNA plea to CM to take up water projects in Srikakulam; deplores CM for ignoring AP Formation Day

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to take up construction of water projects on Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers and offshore projects for the all round development of Srikakulam district.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma noted that the announcements made by him on construction of an airport in Srikakulam and an industrial corridor at Mulapeta would not benefit the local people or improve their living standards in any way. He recalled that thousands of acres of land was acquired from farmers in Anakapalli, Kakinada, Nellore and other places in the name of establishment of industrial corridors but no industries were set up.

The FDNA general secretary said that the local people have not only lost their livelihood but also did not get jobs. Under these circumstances, it was a better idea to construct water projects on the rivers in the district. As the NDA government was in power in Odisha, the TDP, which is an ally of the BJP, could strive to sort out the objections being raised by Odisha, on construction of water projects in AP, amicably. The construction of the Bhavanapadu Fishing Harbour could be expedited, and the government should take steps for recruitment of staff and ensure full-fledged functioning of the Kidney Hospital and Research Centre in Palasa, apart from development of RIMS. The government should also expedite the appointment of faculty and staff at Ambedkar University and IIIT apart from halting the construction of the nuclear power plant at Kovvada.

AP Formation Day

Mr. Sarma also found fault with the State government for failing to organise the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1. While the President, Vice President, Union Home Minister, BJP National and State presidents, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had all greeted people of AP on the State Formation Day, the TDP president and Chief Minister had failed to do even extend his wishes to the people of the State.

The FDNA leader wondered, if that was not the date on which AP was formed, Mr. Naidu should come out with the date of formation of AP.

He recalled that AP was formed following the sacrifices made by several people and the supreme sacrifice made by Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu. It was the first State to be formed in India on a linguistic basis. He wondered as to the reason for Mr. Naidu ignoring such an important occasion and felt that the Chief Minister owes an explanation to the people of the State in this regard.

