FDNA opposes move to privatise MR College

B. Madhu Gopal

09 October 2020 00:39 IST

Representatives write letter to Minister seeking intervention of the govt.

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has appealed to the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana not to allow the proposed privatisation of the Maharaja College (MR College) in Vizianagaram.

In a letter to the Minister, who is an alumnus of the institution, on Thursday, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma and organising secretary M.S. Vasa expressed concern over the media reports that the MANSAS Trust was planning to privatise the college.

Set up as a school in 1857, the institution was upgraded into a high school in 1868 and subsequently into a college in 1879. New buildings were constructed for the college with the UGC funds recently, they said.

Referring to the decision reportedly taken by the MANSAS Trust to privatise the MR College, they said the State government cannot just wash its hands of the issue on the plea that it is up to the Trust to take a decision. “The government had initiated action against the Prema Samajam Trust in Visakhapatnam recently for the alleged irregularities by the trust,” pointed out Mr. Aja Sarma.

‘Not individual property’

There are 12 educational institutions under the purview of the MANSAS Trust. “The assets of the trust are not the personal property of an individual. The trust was established to protect land. Had it not been established, the government would have acquired the land long ago. The protection of land is, therefore, the responsibility of the trust. If the trust tries to dispose of the land, the government should intervene,” argued the FDNA representatives.

They noted that legendary writers such as Gidugu Rammurthy and Gurajada Appa Rao, former Chief Justice of AP High Court P. Satyanarayana Raju and former Judges of AP High Court K. Punnaiah and G. Ramanujulu Naidu are all the alumni of MR College.

“You (the Minister) are also an alumnus of this college. It is wrong to privatise the institution. The trust chairperson is believed to have said that the decision to privatise the college was taken by the previous government. A mistake is a mistake, irrespective of who does it,” said Mr. Aja Sarma.

The FDNA leaders sought the intervention of the Minister and wanted that the facts pertaining to the issue be made public. They felt that, if necessary, the government should take over the college and run it.