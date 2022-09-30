Andhra Pradesh: FDNA condemns registration of case against Chalasani Srinivas

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 30, 2022 22:33 IST

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has condemned the registration of case against Chalasani Srinivas, president of the ‘Pratyeka Hodha, Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi’ (forum for achievement of Special Category Status(SCS).

In a statement here on Friday, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma said that the Centre has been watering down the assurances given in the A.P. Reorgainsation Act for the last eight years. The SCS, which was promised by the Prime Minister on the floor of Parliament, was denied to the State and the special package announced to the backward districts of North Andhra and Rayalaseema has been done away with.

The State government instead of exerting pressure on the Centre to honour the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, has foisted a case against Mr. Chalasani Srinivas, who was fighting for the achievement of the reorganisation promises. The FDNA general secretary said the move of the State government was tantamount to being a partner in the injustice done by the Centre to the State. He demanded withdrawal of the case booked on Mr. Srinivas by the Kurnool police.

Mr. Aja Sarma sought that the YSR Congress Party government should show its commitment to the State by insisting on the Centre to honour the promises.

