FDNA alleges YSRCP indulging in irregularities, fearing defeat in North Andhra Graduates constituency elections

Mr. Sarma alleged that the YSR Congress government has failed to do anything for the development of North Andhra in the last three-and-a-half years

February 26, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma. File.

Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma. File. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma has alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is indulging in all sorts of irregularities, fearing defeat in the ensuing elections to the AP Legislative Council.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Sunday, Mr. Sarma alleged that the YSR Congress government has failed to do anything for the development of North Andhra in the last three-and-a-half years. Due to lack of opposition from the State government, the Centre was going ahead with its decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The State government was also shying away from its responsibility of exerting pressure on the Centre for operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway Zone (S Co R), Metro Rail project, securing funds for the Polavaram project, and implementation of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act.

He alleged that all sections of employees, teachers and pensioners were unhappy with the policies of the State government. The job calendar promised by the Chief Minister has not been implemented. He called upon Graduates from North Andhra Constituencies to elect Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidate Koredla Ramaprabha, who could effectively raise problems, pertaining to North Andhra, and strive to find solutions to them.

The FDNA general secretary appealed to officials not to toe the line of the ruling party and bring disrepute to the high positions they were holding. He also appealed to the Election Commission to ensure that the election process was conducted in a free and fair manner by posting an independent senior IAS officer to the district to oversee the process.

