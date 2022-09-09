FCI Depot Manager arrested by CBI for demanding bribe

Peda Babu Rao, a Depot Manager in the Food Corporation of India at Bhimavaram, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Visakhapatnam branch for demanding a bribe of ₹25,000 from a complainant.

The accused had demanded the bribe in order to not mark adverse entries for payment of wages to 35 workers every month.

The complainant, who represented the workers and was unwilling to pay the bribe, lodged a complaint with the CBI and the ACB.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against Babu Rao and he was caught red-handed while accepting the ₹15,000 bribe. Searches were conducted at the residence and office of the accused, and incriminating documents were seized, according to a statement issued by the SP and Head of Branch of the CBI.

The accused will be produced before the Principal Special Judge Court for CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam on Friday.

People having information of corruption in Central government offices, PSUs, nationalised banks and government insurance companies, or with information regarding collection of bribes, or information regarding assets disproportionate to known sources of income of government official, are requested to contact the CBI either in person or through the toll-free number 180042500100 or email id hobacvskp@cbi.gov.in, or on the landline 0891- 2783344, or the mobile phone number 9492783344.