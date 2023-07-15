ADVERTISEMENT

‘Father of Irrigation’ K.L. Rao remembered on his 121st birth anniversary in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

July 15, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In recognition of his significant contribution to irrigation projects, the Pulichintala project in Guntur district was named after him

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Civil Engineering Department celebrated the 121st birth anniversary of Padma Bhushan awardee K.L. Rao here on Saturday. Rao was a civil engineer and served as Union Minister of Irrigation and Power. He is known as the Father of India’s Water Management and Agriculture.

The department Head C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy garlanded a photo of KL Rao and highlighted his achievements as a Central Minister and his contribution to the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

Dr. Rao authored a book on “Structural Engineering and Reinforced Concrete” and served as vice-president of International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering during 1957-61 and 1961-65. He served as president of Central Board of Irrigation and Power during 1958-60. In recognition of his significant contribution to irrigation projects, the Pulichintala project in Guntur district was named as K.L. Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US