‘Father of Irrigation’ K.L. Rao remembered on his 121st birth anniversary in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

July 15, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Civil Engineering Department celebrated the 121st birth anniversary of Padma Bhushan awardee K.L. Rao here on Saturday. Rao was a civil engineer and served as Union Minister of Irrigation and Power. He is known as the Father of India’s Water Management and Agriculture.

The department Head C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy garlanded a photo of KL Rao and highlighted his achievements as a Central Minister and his contribution to the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

Dr. Rao authored a book on “Structural Engineering and Reinforced Concrete” and served as vice-president of International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering during 1957-61 and 1961-65. He served as president of Central Board of Irrigation and Power during 1958-60. In recognition of his significant contribution to irrigation projects, the Pulichintala project in Guntur district was named as K.L. Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project.