Fatal road accidents declined by 23% between Janaury and October this year in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, says SP

November 22, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna has announced that fatal road accidents have declined by 23 % in the district this year between January and October compared to same period previous year. He visited Kotlavuratla police station as part of regular inspection and spoke to media here on Tuesday.

The SP said that the police had identified 43 blackspots in the district earlier this year, which have been reporting accidents frequently. Forming Joint Action teams involving the Transport Department and others, they have taken various measures like arranging illumination, speed breakers, rumble strips, signage boards, stoppers and road re-engineering works to bring down the accidents. He also stated that more 40 accident spots have been identified and measures are being taken up to prevent mishaps.

Mr Murali Krishna said that enforcement drives including drunken driving checking has been a regular process to check traffic violators.

He said tha he has been telling the CIs, SIs and other staff to identify pending cases, special priority cases and under-investigation cases, and solve them at the earliest, he said.