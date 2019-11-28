FASTag sales pick up as deadline approaches

The sale of FASTags has picked up, with the deadline of December 1 approaching fast, NHAI (Project Implementation Unit) Project Director P. Siva Sankar said during an interactive session on ‘Implementation of FASTag’ organised by the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) on Thursday.

“Around 70 lakh tags have been issued till date, with 1,35,583 tags being issued on November 26 alone. 1.03 lakh tags were issued the previous day,” Mr. Siva Sankar said.

The prepaid device (FASTag) which employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology ned to be affixed to the windscreen of vehicles from inside. It enables motorists to make all payments directly from the FASTag while the vehicle is in motion. They will receive a text message on their cellphones specifying the amount that has been deducted after they pass through a toll gate, he explained.

Salient features

Referring to the salient features of FASTag, Deputy Manager (Technical), NHAI-PIU, Prashant Kumar Mishra said that there would be dedicated lanes equipped with FASTag readers at all toll plazas. “As a vehicle passes the toll plaza, the RFID code will be read and the amount will be deducted from the prepaid balance,” he said.

There will be no interaction with the people at a toll plaza or hassles of cash payment. “Once FASTag is affixed to a vehicle, it can not be transferred. Authorised sellers such as banks and mobile wallets provide the FASTags to vehicle owners for a fee,” said Mr. Mishra.

FASTags would ensure faster movement of vehicles, eliminating the ordeals of waiting in long queues and congestion. The move will save fuel and time, said Sudhir Mulagada, Chairman of AP Chambers, Visakhapatnam Zone.

FASTags were also issued to private vehicles owners free of cost during the session after they submitted PAN cards, RC books and Aaadhar cards.