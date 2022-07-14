Farmers renew commitment to protect Sompeta wetlands during 12th memorial meeting of aggitation

Several protestors lost their lives, attempting to protect the local water body or ‘beela’ in July 2010.

A memorial meeting held on Thursday during the 12th anniversary of the death of farmers in a police firing at Sompeta, saw speakers reiterating their resolve in protect their wetland which once became the site of a showdown between police forces and locals in 2010. Several farmers lost their lives trying to protect a huge water body of over 1,000 acres locally known as the ‘beela’ on the same day 12 years ago.

The incident culminated to a sustained agitation in the lush Uddhanam area of Srikakulam district against a proposal to set up a mega thermal plant in the precious wetlands.

Human Rights Forum functionary V.S. Krishna said that governments were systematically diluting environmental safeguards and regulations to the detriment of people's livelihoods.

"All that the governments want is to obtain speedy clearances for corporate firms even if it comes at the cost of the environment. To facilitate this, they are changing green regulations and brazenly ignoring public consultation. Projects are even being exempted from the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006,” he said.

He also said that industries were openly flouting norms but no action is being taken by regulatory bodies for non-compliance. All that matters is 'ease of doing business', he pointed out.

President of the Paryavarana Parirakshana Sangam Dr. Y. Krishnamurthy said that many significant orders of the National Green Tribunal in April this year were not being implemented by the authorities concerned. Instead of being transparent in the matter, the government was resorting to secrecy, he said.

Dr Krishnamurthy said over 700 persons who took part in the anti-thermal plant agitation were still facing criminal cases. These must be withdrawn, he demanded.

Earlier, farmers and fisherfolk from Sompeta and several other villagers had gathered at the memorial erected for the Sompeta martyrs and paid tribute. They raised slogans reflecting their commitment to protect the wetland and to oppose environmental degradation.