‘Farmers pressured to part with their land’

The CPI(M) has countered the claim of Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana that the land pooling exercise is being implemented in 10 mandals in a transparent manner, saying that it is far from truth.

Letter to Minister

In a letter to the Minister, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham alleged that advance notices were not served on the farmers as per norms.

“Farmers were pressured to part with the their land with the lure of money even before grama sabhas were held,” he said.

Referring to Koduru and Papaiahplaem in Anakapalle mandal, Mr. Lokanadham alleged that farmers were misled and their consent was obtained by following various tactics.

Forgery alleged

“Forged thumb impressions were taken on the Farm-3 pertaining to 115 acres at Anantavaram in Padmanabham mandal. Revenue officials in Sabbavaram mandal refused to entertain the objections submitted of the farmers,” Mr. Lokanadham said.

The CPI(M) leader further said in the name of housing project, allotting 15% share to the VMRDA from lands taken from the poor was intended at favouring real estate business.