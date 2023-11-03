ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers learn how to get more yield with less water at meet in Visakhapatnam

November 03, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A day long session on ‘Farmers Empowerment through Technology Innovation and Capacity Building’, organised by Indian Network on Participatory Irrigation Management (IndiaNIPM), was held at the Knowledge Resource Centre in GITAM Deemed to be University here on Friday.

Anuj Kanwal, Commissioner, Command Area Development and Water Manager and Bureau of Water Use Efficiencies (CADWM & BWUE), Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Rajendra Poddar, president of IndiaNIPM, and 150 farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat participated.

The Jal Shakti officers and advanced technology experts interacted with the farmers. They demonstrated the latest technology available for Indian farmers to save water and how to get more yield with less water.

Mr. Anuj Kanwal said that Mohanpura Kundalia project demonstrated that double the yield could be produced with the same water. The dry area of Rajghar was now completely green and this was a role model and the Government of India was thinking of replicating its success story across the country.

