Farmers being misled by Opposition: Purandeswari

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 December 2020 00:00 IST

‘Farm laws are intended to provide better returns and protect ryots from exploitation’

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari has said the farm laws, brought in by the Centre, are intended to provide better returns and to protect farmers from exploitation, but, unfortunately the farming community is being misled by the Opposition.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Ms. Purandeswari said that reforms in the agriculture sector were discussed for decades by successive governments but only the Modi regime dared to introduce them. Now, after the passage of the Bills, the Opposition parties were spreading canards for their vested political interests. The farmers normally seek minimum support price (MSP) for their produce but the laws would not only provide MSP but also give them the freedom to sell their yield anywhere.

Denying the Opposition charge that the Centre was planning to do away with market yards altogether, she said that on the contrary the BJP-led NDA government was committed to protecting the interests of farmers by providing infrastructure facilities like warehouses at the yards.

Referring to the criticism on contract farming, she said there was nothing new in it as already companies like ITC and Pepsico in the field. But the present contract farming laws do not have adequate safeguards to protect the farmers when some unscrupulous companies reduce the price. She explained that the present laws would not allow the companies to reduce the predetermined price.

She said that the laws provide for farmers to take legal recourse, if they felt cheated, and the dispute would be resolved within a fixed time frame. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised doubling the income of farmers by 2022, and in the last six years, several welfare programmes were being implemented for their welfare like import of urea and Atal Pension Yojna to provide security to farmers after they complete 60 years of age. Compensation was being paid to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojna within one month now, as against two to three years in the past, she said.

Referring to the demand for implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission on agriculture, she wondered as to why the Congress government had failed to implement it during its rule. She, however, added that the Prime Minister already clarified that he was ready for talks with the farmers to address their concerns.