Visakhapatnam

Farm workers’ outfit opposes LPS

Irregularities alleged, Memorandum submitted to District Collector

Andhra Pradesh Vyvasaya Karmika Sangham has opposed to the move of acquiring land from farmers for distribution of house sites under land pooling scheme.

Sangham district president M. Satyanarayana and general secretary D. Venkanna submitted a memorandum to Collector V. Vinay Chand in this regard on Monday.

“Statutory notices were not issued. Pattas (title deeds) issued to the farmers are being cancelled and those cultivating the land without obtaining pattas are being evicted,” they alleged.

The land of the poor is being taken away to give it as house sites to the poor again. The move lacks rationale, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 9:56:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/farm-workers-outfit-opposes-lps/article30969381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY