Farm workers’ outfit opposes LPS

Andhra Pradesh Vyvasaya Karmika Sangham has opposed to the move of acquiring land from farmers for distribution of house sites under land pooling scheme.
Sangham district president M. Satyanarayana and general secretary D. Venkanna submitted a memorandum to Collector V. Vinay Chand in this regard on Monday.
“Statutory notices were not issued. Pattas (title deeds) issued to the farmers are being cancelled and those cultivating the land without obtaining pattas are being evicted,” they alleged.
The land of the poor is being taken away to give it as house sites to the poor again. The move lacks rationale, they said.
