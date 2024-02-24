ADVERTISEMENT

FAPCCI to start seven-day online certificate course in food processing from March 1

February 24, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) will conduct a seven-day online certificate course on ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme in Food Processing’ from March 1 (2 p.m. to 5.30 pm).

The programme is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs of food processing sector, students and academicians. There will also be open platform for interested domain experts in the fields of banking, MSME, charted accountancy, marketing and government to address the trainees.

Some of the topics to be covered are methods of identifying the market, procurement of raw materials, project report preparation, bank loans, package and branding, legal issues, FSSAI licence and registration system, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities, schemes and policies. Details can be obtained from Durga Prasad (durgaprasad@fapcci.in) and Jeevan (jeevan@fapcci.in) over 9391422821.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US