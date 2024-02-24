FAPCCI to start seven-day online certificate course in food processing from March 1

February 24, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) will conduct a seven-day online certificate course on ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme in Food Processing’ from March 1 (2 p.m. to 5.30 pm).

The programme is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs of food processing sector, students and academicians. There will also be open platform for interested domain experts in the fields of banking, MSME, charted accountancy, marketing and government to address the trainees.

Some of the topics to be covered are methods of identifying the market, procurement of raw materials, project report preparation, bank loans, package and branding, legal issues, FSSAI licence and registration system, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities, schemes and policies. Details can be obtained from Durga Prasad (durgaprasad@fapcci.in) and Jeevan (jeevan@fapcci.in) over 9391422821.